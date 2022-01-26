PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Aliquippa football is not moving up in classification.
The team will remain in Class 4A for the next two years, the PIAA board voted Wednesday. The board voted 21 to 4 in favor of the school’s appeal.
Aliquippa WILL STAY in 4A for the next two years.. More with @NewsmanChris @KDKA https://t.co/ev2dLBWbRI
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 26, 2022
Facing a move to 5A, Aliquippa launched an appeal. Two years ago, the PIAA instituted the “competitive balance rule,” which targeted teams that won postseason games while receiving more than three incoming transfers in a two-year period. That rule forced Aliquippa up another class into 4A.
The state’s rule was intended to keep teams from bringing in talent via transfers.MORE NEWS: Animal Tales Back At Humane Animal Rescue Of Pittsburgh
