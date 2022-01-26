By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is bringing back their Animal Tales program for area children.
Kids ages 4 to 12 can come to the HARP East Side shelter and read books to the animals waiting for adoption.
There will be an hour-long orientation to learn about the shelter and the animals.
Then, kids can bring their own book or choose one already at the shelter to read to any of the animals that have signs on their kennels saying, "Read to me next!"
Here are dates and times.
Orientation:
- January 30 (Sunday) – 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- February 2 (Wednesday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- February 6 (Sunday) – 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- March 1 (Tuesday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Event Dates:
- February 8 (Tuesday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- February 21 (Monday) – 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- February 24 (Thursday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- March 10 (Thursday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- March 21 (Monday) – 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- March 22 (Tuesday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- April 12 (Tuesday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- April 18 (Monday) – 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- April 24 (Thursday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- May 12 (Thursday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- May 16 (Monday) – 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- May 24 (Tuesday) – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Prices:
- Orientation – $10 per child (one-time fee)
- Each Reading – $7 per reading session
- Punch Card Reward – After seven reading sessions, the remainder are free
For more information on the program, visit the shelter’s website here.