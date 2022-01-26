By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Brashear High School student is facing charges for an attack that sent another student to the hospital.
Eighteen-year-old Quincey Garland is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with the disturbing fight captured on video last Friday, according to court paperwork filed Wednesday.
Video shows Garland slamming the victim to the ground head first, apparently knocking him unconscious, then kicking him in the head five times, the criminal complaint said. School employees told police it was the fourth incident between the two this school year.
The victim was taken to the hospital after the alleged attack. His mother told KDKA he had a concussion and had to wear a back brace.
Principal Kim Safran was placed on paid administrative leave while the district reviews the attack.
Pittsburgh Public Schools police handled the investigation, a spokesperson said.