By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — High winds fueled a fire at a former business warehouse in Butler County on Wednesday morning.
The winter winds posed a challenge to the multiple fire companies called out to the former Ibis Tek building after 9 a.m. near Saxonburg Boulevard.
Four alarms were eventually called as crews battled the fire.
The flames spread through two buildings, but firefighters were able to contain it before it moved to a third structure, the Middlesex Township fire chief said.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities have not yet said what sparked the fire.
