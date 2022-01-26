WINTER WEATHERBitter blast prompts opening of local warming centers
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Butler County, Commercial Fire, Fire, Local TV, Middlesex Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — High winds fueled a fire at a former business warehouse in Butler County on Wednesday morning.

The winter winds posed a challenge to the multiple fire companies called out to the former Ibis Tek building after 9 a.m. near Saxonburg Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: Bryant Reed/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Bryant Reed/KDKA)

Four alarms were eventually called as crews battled the fire.

The flames spread through two buildings, but firefighters were able to contain it before it moved to a third structure, the Middlesex Township fire chief said.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet said what sparked the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.