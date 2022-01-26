By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another Penguins’ front office member is reportedly heading to British Columbia.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, assistant general manager Patrik Allvin will join Jim Rutherford in Vancover.

Allvin was a scout for the team who made his way up the ladder with the Penguins, eventually becoming assistant general manager.

He also was the team’s interim general manager after Jim Rutherford resigned last year and was interviewed as a candidate to be the full-time general manager.

Ultimately, the team chose to hire Ron Hextall as general manager and Brian Burke as President of Hockey Operations.

While there has not been a formal announcement by the Canucks, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Allvin has accepted Vancouver’s offer.

Word is out that Patrik Allvin has accepted the GM job in VAN. Official announcement expected tomorrow, although we will see if timeline changes due to all the news tonight — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 26, 2022

Allvin became part of the Penguins organization in 2006 when he was a European scout and was part of the three Stanley Cup victories in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

The Canucks, after firing general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green in early December, made the decision to replace Green with Bruce Boudreau and hired Rutherford as their President of Hockey Operations.

Rutherford was acting general manager as the team held interviews and a search for the next general manager.