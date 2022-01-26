By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A father accused of neglect after his toddler was found ice cold by police had his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

All charges against Keith Kalbaugh were held for court.

Earlier this month, police were called to a home in Georges Township where Kalbaugh’s 20-month-old girl was found unresponsive, suffering from hypothermia. She was rushed to the hospital.

According to court papers, a doctor told police the little girl was also severely neglected and underweight.

The house where she was found was apparently filthy too, with animal feces, trash and bugs throughout the home, police noted in court papers.

Kalbaugh is facing charges of aggravated assault and neglect.

He had nothing to say to our cameras as he was escorted into the courtroom wearing a striped prison jumpsuit and orange jacket.