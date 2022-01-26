PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The chill has returned.

Four of the next five days will see lows in single-digit morning temperatures. Wind chills are near 0° today.

The surface air temperature will be colder tomorrow morning. I have Thursday morning lows tomorrow falling to 3°. Morning lows this morning will fall to around 9 degrees.

While we will get a brief break from the chill on Friday, our coldest wind chill morning over the next week will likely occur on Saturday morning. Wind speeds will be high with actual morning temperatures in single digits.

If we see a wind chill advisory issued for our area over the next week, expect it to be issued for Friday into Saturday morning.

I don’t think we will see a wind chill advisory (wind chills at or below -5°) issued for tonight into Thursday.

Our next snow chance comes in on Friday with snow falling through the day. The highest snow totals will be in the Laurel Highlands on westward-facing slopes. 2-4” of snow is expected for Westmoreland and Fayette counties. The difference is less than 1” of snow to more than 2” of snow is fairly thin.

Most places, including Pittsburgh, are expected to see less than an inch of snow. The snow showers last through the day so snow rates will be relatively low. This means only limited impacts are expected when it comes to roads on Friday.

Looking ahead, this arctic air mass we have been dealing with over the past two weeks lifts next week. This pattern change will last heading into February with high temperatures likely hitting the 50s by the end of next week.

Who’s ready for a warm-up?

