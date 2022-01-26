By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve been outside, you know just how cold it is.

For some, working in the bitter temperatures is just another day on the job.

“It feels like being in Alaska. It’s cold,” Gerald Faircloth said.

Faircloth works for Jaflo Tree Service. He said it’s a challenge keeping warm in cold weather. However, there is no avoiding the outdoor for him because it’s his job.

“You got to survive the weather to bring a paycheck home to your family,” he said.

Faircloth said proper clothing and dressing in layers is key. And when all else fails, quick breaks in the warm truck help.

“We just keep moving. Once in a while, we take a break here and there. But you basically just keep moving around and you’ll stay warm,” he said.

Utility workers also don’t have the luxury of staying inside when there’s work to be done.

Multiple crews were out working in the cold on Wednesday. Sargent Electric Company was in Monroeville replacing a utility pole on Frankstown Road.

Meanwhile, across town in Brookline, a Pennsylvania American Water crew was working on a water main break on Sageman Avenue.

Workers in both locations said the main key to staying warm on the job is layering up and taking quick breaks.