By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown answered questions from another former NFL star, "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson in a wide-ranging interview that will air Thursday at 7 a.m.
Burleson asked questions about Brown's mental state, among other topics, following the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer's bizarre departure from his last football game in New York on Jan. 2.
“I never had a mental health diagnosis,” Brown said. “I never had a issue or problem. I don’t take pills. I just got a high IQ.”
To read more of this preview on CBSNews.com, click here.