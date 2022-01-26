By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting thousands of dollars of merchandise from the same store three times.READ MORE: Police Seek Man Suspected In Westmoreland County Hit-And-Run
Alex Vinson was caught with over $2,000 worth of items after officers were called to a high-dollar retail theft at the South Hills Village Mall on Saturday, Bethel Park police said.
READ MORE: 'I Just Got A High IQ:' Antonio Brown Downplays Mental Health Issues To 'CBS Mornings'
Police were told Vinson was recently in the store two other times, making off with about $2,000 in merchandise each time.
He was arrested after Upper St. Clair police stopped his car.MORE NEWS: High Winds Fan Flames Of 4-Alarm Fire At Butler County Business
Vinson is facing charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property. He was also wanted by state parole. He’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail.