By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, teachers and staff were welcomed back to Oliver Citywide Academy.

They returned to the classroom for the first time in a week.

One week ago today, someone shot and killed 15-year-old Marquis Campbell right outside of the school.

Since then, students and staff have worked remotely.

The school plans to take a “trauma-informed approach” in their return.

When teachers returned this morning, faith leaders from around the city were on hand to greet them.

That support was organized by the JCC’s Center For Loving Kindness, Christian Associates of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Calvary United Methodist Church.

The spiritual communities wanted to show teachers their work is supported and appreciated in a dark time.

Meanwhile, public safety is continuing to investigate the shooting.

“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police continues to actively and thoroughly investigate this senseless crime. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Marquis Campbell. No parent should have to send their child to school with the fear that they will not return home at the end of the day. This violence must stop. Pittsburgh Police have an excellent working relationship with Pittsburgh Public School Police and Oliver Citywide Academy and we will continue to fully support them and offer them any assistance they need as they return to the school.”