By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A future development project in East Liberty is being paused.
The City Planning Commission had to delay their vote on the project, according to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The delay came because several community members and artists raised concerns about the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.
Part of the new development would go over the theater’s lobby.
Leaders say their questions about the venue’s lease and the project haven’t been answered, so they can’t support the plans yet.