By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The former West Mifflin superintendent fired after his second DUI case may be hired by Woodland Hills.
The Woodland Hills school board will consider whether to hire Dr. Daniel Castagna as acting superintendent during a meeting Friday. Castagna would be the acting secretary for a year until a new superintendent is hired, the resolution under consideration says.
West Mifflin schools fired Castagna in 2019 after his second DUI case. It was a 15-month ordeal that ended in Castagna suing the district in federal court.
Woodland Hills needs a new superintendent because the board fired James Harris in November. The board voted 8 to 1 to terminate Harris without a cause after he had come under criticism for his handling of fights at the high school.
The meeting will be held Friday at 6 p.m.