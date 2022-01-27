WARMING SHELTERSLocations open across Pittsburgh region where you can warm up during this bitter blast.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 19-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a man in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood last week.

James Linnert is facing homicide charges in connection with a shooting on Loyal Way.

Police were called to the 800 block of Loyal Way just around 10 p.m. Thursday after hearing reports of a gunshot victim. Once they arrived, they found a victim unresponsive inside of a home. The victim was pronounced dead by medics.

Linnert is being held without bond.