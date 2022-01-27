PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “Bitter” is the best way to describe it because “cold” just does not do it justice.

Today is probably one of the best reasons you could find to stay at home.

Cold temperatures don’t just mean you shiver, it also means the possibility of frostbite and hypothermia.

It’s important to remember that alternative heating tools at home can be dangerous so make sure that you’re using them properly and don’t use a stove or oven to heat the house.

Lastly, if you’re cold, chances are so are your pets, even if you enjoy dressing them up.

“Alternative heat sources that are not intended to heat a home, the flame can be incomplete and put out carbon monoxide gas, which is colorless and tasteless,” said Shane Spielvogel, the Executive Director of North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue.

“I just put boots on him so I don’t have to carry him when it gets too cold,” said Jakeisah Stanton, a dog owner.

It’s no secret, but if you have to go out for any reason, make sure to layer up.

If you were to lose heat at home, call 2-1-1 to get heating assistance or find a place to get warm.