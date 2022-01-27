SCHOOL DELAYSSeveral schools have issued delays to the bitter cold temperatures.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several organizations in Allegheny County will receive some of the $23 million in state funding for violence intervention and prevention programs.

CCAC will get $800,000 to develop a program to reduce gun violence among young people in our area.

Foundation of Hope will receive $1.3 million to set up a program designed to break the cycle of jail and gun violence.

And $150,000 will go to the Healthy Village Learning Institute in McKeesport for community outreach.