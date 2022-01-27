By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several organizations in Allegheny County will receive some of the $23 million in state funding for violence intervention and prevention programs.READ MORE: Glassport Awarded $50,000 In State Grants For ATV Park Project
CCAC will get $800,000 to develop a program to reduce gun violence among young people in our area.READ MORE: First Responders, Residents And Pets Brace For Frigid Weather
Foundation of Hope will receive $1.3 million to set up a program designed to break the cycle of jail and gun violence.MORE NEWS: Another Video Surfaces Showing Suspect Beating Brashear Schoolmate A Month Earlier
And $150,000 will go to the Healthy Village Learning Institute in McKeesport for community outreach.