By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The New Kensington Police Department is asking the public in locating a missing teenager.
Police say Amir Kennedy, 14, was last spoken to on Wednesday. He was seen wearing a green puffy jacket and gray pants with white lettering.
Call 911 if you see him.