By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the residents of the Hill District a new grocery will be moving in.
Salem's Market and Grill will be moving into the former Shop 'N Save space just off of Centre Avenue this summer.
Salem's will be expanding from its location in the Strip District.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority announced in October that Salem’s Market and Grill would take the place of the Shop ‘N Save.