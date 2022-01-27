By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two teens are facing charges after a fight involving pepper spray at Allderdice High School.

After the 18-year-olds walked into the high school, one of them got into a fight with five students, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said.

During the fight, one of the teens is accused of using pepper spray on the students. The other teen wasn’t involved in the fight but faces trespassing charges, according to the spokesperson. Both were taken into custody.

“The altercation was quickly dispersed by school security and staff and remains under investigation,” a statement said.

The fight at Allderdice comes as parents have been raising the alarm about safety in the district. Last week, a student was shot outside Oliver Citywide Academy, a student was hospitalized after an attack at Brashear High School and two employees were injured when they tried to break up a fight at Carrick High School.