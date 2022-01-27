By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) – Another GRAMMY nominee is coming to town.
Country-pop singer Thomas Rhett's "Bringing The Bar To You" Tour will be at the Pavilion at Star Lake this summer.
The show is scheduled for July 14 and tickets will be on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.
His opening acts will be singers Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.