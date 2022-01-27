By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the calendar has flipped to January and snow is in the forecast, there are surely some cold days ahead for Western Pennsylvania.
If you need a place to warm up for a while, there are many options around the region.
Here is a list of a few.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY:
Abiding Missions
South Hilltop
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
28 Below Winter Warming Center
Opens when the daytime high is 28 degrees or lower
Hot beverages and hot meals, quiet spaces for rest
All are welcome
Visit their Facebook page here.
Pittsburgh’s Healthy Active Living Senior Centers
Homewood Healthy Active Living Center
7321 Frankstown Avenue, 15208
412-244-4190
South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Center
12th & Bingham Streets, 15203
412-488-8404
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center
745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217
412-422-6551
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center
720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204
412-777-5012
Click here for information on locations, hours, phone numbers and the Grab ‘n Go lunch program.
Catholic Charities Winter Warming Station
7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Open 7 days a week through March
Provides indoor shelter, snacks and companionship in a safe environment
Clean winterwear also available; along with long-term solution counseling
Susan Zubik Welcome Center, 212 Ninth Street, Downtown Pittsburgh
Visit their website here.
Allegheny County Senior Centers
Click here for locations, hours and more.
North Versailles Township
Warming Center Location: NVT Community Center
1401 Greensburg Ave.
N. Versailles, PA 15137
-Bring medication and sleeping equipment
-Some food provided
-Friday, Jan. 21, 7 a.m. until Saturday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., (weather pending)
-Transportation provided if needed
More information
Pet Warming Center Location: West Wilmerding VFD
330 Kline Ave.
North Versailles, PA 15137
Dogs and Cats must be caged or leashed.
All other animals must be secured in a pet safe device.
Food for animals must be provided by owner
Animals will be walked every 4-6 hrs.
BEAVER COUNTY:
The Cornerstone of Beaver County
600 6th Street, Beaver Falls
Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
New Brighton Municipal Building
610 3rd Avenue, New Brighton
Mon-Thu – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Trails Ministry
1217 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls
Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Rochester Free Methodist Church
480 Jefferson Street, Rochester
Call ahead 724-774-5304
Click here for more.
**Check back. We’ll be adding to this list as locations come in.