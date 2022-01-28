By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Airbnb’s efforts to stop unauthorized parties in Pittsburgh neighborhoods have been in effect for more than a year, and now the company is giving us a look at whether or not the program is working.
In the summer of 2020, the company banned parties at its rentals to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.
The company rolled out a system to ban guests under the age of 25 without a positive review history from booking entire homes.
They also banned one-night stays in home on days near major party holidays.
Airbnb says those polices have prevented hundreds of potential party bookings in Pittsburgh — specifically more than 250 on the 4th of July, more than 300 on Halloween, and over 750 on New Year’s Eve.