WARMING SHELTERSLocations open across Pittsburgh region where you can warm up during this bitter blast.
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The company says its policies have prevented hundreds of potential party bookings in Pittsburgh.
Filed Under:Airbnb, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Airbnb’s efforts to stop unauthorized parties in Pittsburgh neighborhoods have been in effect for more than a year, and now the company is giving us a look at whether or not the program is working.

In the summer of 2020, the company banned parties at its rentals to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

The company rolled out a system to ban guests under the age of 25 without a positive review history from booking entire homes.

They also banned one-night stays in home on days near major party holidays.

Airbnb says those polices have prevented hundreds of potential party bookings in Pittsburgh — specifically more than 250 on the 4th of July, more than 300 on Halloween, and over 750 on New Year’s Eve.