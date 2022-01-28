By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – A man was arrested and arraigned after he allegedly broke into an apartment and then stood inside.
Bethel Park Police arrested 30-year-old Corey Needham after a resident of an apartment building woke up to find him standing inside their apartment.
The resident called the police and Needham was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal trespassing, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct.
Needham was then arraigned and released on non-monetary bail.