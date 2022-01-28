By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police, fire crews, and EMS are all responding to a "confirmed bridge collapse" in Point Breeze.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews are all being called to the scene in the area of Forbes and Braddock.

Public safety also reports a strong smell of natural gas in the area.
They are asking the public to avoid the area.
No injuries have been reported.
