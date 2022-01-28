PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Larsson scored the first overtime goal in Seattle Kraken history, lifting the expansion team to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

With the Kraken trailing 1-0, Jared McCann scored with 3:56 left in regulation against his former team to force overtime.

Larsson, who scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career, then won it 1:17 into the extra period to give Seattle its fourth win in six games following a nine-game losing streak.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots while helping the Kraken snap the Penguins’ six-game winning streak.

Seattle picked up just its fifth road win of the season, improving to 5-11-2 away from home. The Kraken’s last road win came on Dec. 14 at San Jose, as they dropped their previous four games away from home.

Evgeni Malkin scored his fourth of the season, a power-play goal at 8:41 of the third, but the Penguins had their season-best eight-game home winning streak end. Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for Pittsburgh, which has still won 17 of its last 20 games overall.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)