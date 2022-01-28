By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man they believe is vulnerable and in need of medical attention.
Philip Gosnell was last seen on Thursday near UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and was wearing a grey hoodie, light blue jacket, and blue jeans.
The 50-year-old man is described as 5’9″, 220 pounds with brown/black hair, green eyes, and facial hair. Gosnell also wears glasses.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.
