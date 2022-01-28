LIVE COVERAGE10 Injured In Bridge Collapse Near Frick Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing person from Washington County.

Authorities say Rebecca Kloster was last seen on Dec. 19, 2021, in the area of Murtland and North Avenues in South Strabane Township. Police say Kloster was reported missing on Jan. 19.

Kloster is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-223-5200.