By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing person from Washington County.
READ MORE: Daughter Says Parents Caught In Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Broke Backs
Authorities say Rebecca Kloster was last seen on Dec. 19, 2021, in the area of Murtland and North Avenues in South Strabane Township. Police say Kloster was reported missing on Jan. 19.
Kloster is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-223-5200.