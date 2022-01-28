By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former West Mifflin superintendent who was fired after his second DUI case has been appointed acting superintendent by the Woodland Hills School District.

On Friday during a special legislative meeting, the Woodland Hills school board appointed Daniel Castagna as acting superintendent.

Castagna replaces James Harris, who was fired in December. The board voted 8 to 1 to terminate Harris without a cause after he came under criticism for his handling of fights at the high school.

Castagna will be the acting superintendent for one year or until a new superintendent is hired.

“During the course of our search for an acting superintendent, we had the opportunity to speak with both internal and external candidates. During the process, Dr. Castagna earned the support of the majority of the board,” board member Carlton Scott said in a district-issued release. “We understand that there has been heightened attention and discussion regarding this decision, but we truly believe that Dr. Castagna will faithfully and expertly guide the Woodland Hills School District during this transition period.”

West Mifflin schools fired Castagna in 2019 after his second DUI case. It was a 15-month ordeal that ended in Castagna suing the district in federal court.

“I appreciate the Woodland Hills School District giving me this opportunity to serve as its acting superintendent,” Dr. Castagna said in the release. “I look forward to working with the school board, administrators, teachers, staff, students and families so that together we can achieve excellence on every level. We have a great faculty in place and the students in our district are capable of delivering great things. I am here to help that happen.”