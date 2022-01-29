By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BELLEVUE (KDKA) — There are emerging details on a movie starring Tom Hanks that’s slated to be filmed in Pittsburgh.

The Bellevue Borough Police Department says that “Man Called Otto,” the working title for the adaptation of “A Man Called Ove,” has started to put up a set on Gilliland Place.

Filming at this location is expected to last into late March.

Officers advised residents to be aware that parking in that area may be affected during this time.

“Production equipment and vehicles will be utilizing a large section of Shiloh Avenue during the project,” Bellevue Borough Police said. “Areas of Laurel and Irwin Avenue will be designated residential parking only and onsite logistics staff are developing identification markers for resident vehicles. Signs will be installed today on Shiloh Ave indicating the dates and days parking will be restricted.”

It is not known at this time if Hanks will be acting at this specific location.

Members of the film’s crew will be on site to help residents with any issues they encounter.