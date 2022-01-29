By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA (KDKA) — A man from Indiana, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of molesting a child, has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Promise Creating New Advancing Educators of Color Scholarship
Eric Schrack, 43, pled guilty to charges of Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, and Indecent Assault of a Person less than 13 Years of Age back in October of last year.READ MORE: Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Fake Trump Electors In 7 States, Including In Pennsylvania
The abuse happened in 2004, and the victim approached state police in 2020, according to District Attorney Bob Manzi.
Manzi added that during the course of the investigation, Schrack confessed to the sexual abuse.MORE NEWS: Frick Park Closed 'Until Further Notice' After Nearby Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse
In addition to his prison sentence, he will now be a registered sex offender under Megan’s Law.