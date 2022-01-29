COMPLETE COVERAGE10 Injured In Collapse Of Fern Hollow Bridge
By Meghan Schiller
DENVER (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh dentist accused of murdering his wife with a shotgun while on an African Safari will remain in a Denver detention center.

A district judge ruled that Dr. Lawrence Rudolph is a “clear flight risk” and could use his $28 million worth of assets to flee the United States.

Dr. Rudolph is charged with one count of foreign murder and one count of mail fraud.

He is accused of killing his wife, Bianca Rudolph while they were on vacation to Africa.

The judge also denied his request to move in with his adult daughter in Cranberry, who currently runs Three Rivers Dental Group in her father’s absence.

