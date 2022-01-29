DENVER (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh dentist accused of murdering his wife with a shotgun while on an African Safari will remain in a Denver detention center.
A district judge ruled that Dr. Lawrence Rudolph is a “clear flight risk” and could use his $28 million worth of assets to flee the United States.READ MORE: Lawyers For Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On African Safari Want Case Pushed Back
Dr. Rudolph is charged with one count of foreign murder and one count of mail fraud.READ MORE: Prosecutors Fighting To Keep Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On Safari In Jail
He is accused of killing his wife, Bianca Rudolph while they were on vacation to Africa.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On African Safari Trip To Claim Millions In Insurance Money
The judge also denied his request to move in with his adult daughter in Cranberry, who currently runs Three Rivers Dental Group in her father’s absence.