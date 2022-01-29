By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The owner of a beloved record shop in the Squirrel Hill community has died.READ MORE: NTSB: Investigation Of Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Will Be A 'Very Lengthy' One
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Jerry Weber, the owner of Jerry’s Records, has died at 73-years-old.
Weber died at his home in Swissvale on Friday and the cause of death has not been made available.READ MORE: Group Seeking To Legalize Marijuana In Ohio Gather Enough Petition Signatures
He bought a storeroom above a bar at the corner of Forbes Avenue and Craig Street with his friend Jim Petruzzi in 1978 which became “Record Graveyard” in 1978.
It was in the 1980s when Weber went on his own above the McDonald’s on Forbes Avenue, opening Garbage Records, which became Jerry’s Records and in 1994 he moved to Squirrel Hill.
Weber sold the shop in 2017 when he was preparing to undergo knee surgery.MORE NEWS: Judge Rules Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife While On Safari Must Remain In Jail
He is survived by a son, a daughter, and five grandchildren.