By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries and to be treated for smoke inhalation after a row house fire.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to Boggston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one unit.

The condition of the woman taken to the hospital is not known and no other injuries were reported.

Fire investigation is looking into the cause.

