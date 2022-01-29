By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries and to be treated for smoke inhalation after a row house fire.READ MORE: 'Helping Your Neighborhood Is Really Important:' Local Businesses Preparing For Fallout From Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse
Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to Boggston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one unit.READ MORE: NTSB: Investigation Of Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Will Be A 'Very Lengthy' One
The condition of the woman taken to the hospital is not known and no other injuries were reported.
Fire investigation is looking into the cause.MORE NEWS: Jerry Weber, Owner Of Jerry's Records In Squirrel Hill Dies At Age 73
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details