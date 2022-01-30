MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are trying to find the source of carbon monoxide at an Ohio hotel that sent nine people to hospitals, seven of them in critical condition.

Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the Columbus Dispatch that everyone who was hospitalized had been in the pool area of the Hampton Inn. Riley said the victims included both children and adults. He said Sunday morning that he had no immediate update on the conditions of the victims or the investigation.

Authorities said they received a 911 call Saturday evening about a 2-year-old girl who had either fallen into the pool or was found in the pool unconscious.

More 911 calls soon followed about unconscious people or others who reported symptoms such as dizziness and a burning in the throat, and the hotel was evacuated soon afterward, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said.

Riley said any potential sources of carbon monoxide had been shut off and the building was cleared of people.

Brooks told the newspaper that seven of the nine people taken to hospitals were in critical condition, while two others were treated at the scene and five more later sought treatment at hospitals on their own.

A representative of the Hampton Inn Marysville said Sunday that officials were “fully cooperating with the local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

Marysville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

