PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Once the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed, the effort became great to support everybody involved.

One place, in particular, has been a special safe haven for first responders and workers in need.

“I woke up to a stream of texts and emails and calls from my parishioners and mostly people were asking what can we do,” Waverly Presbyterian Church Pastor Caitlyn Worth said.

It wasn’t only first responders rushing to action on the morning of the bridge collapse in Fick Park.

“Got over here quickly and decided the best way to help was to be a place for first responders to come, use our restrooms, get warm,” Worth said.

Waverly Presbyterian Church stands right beside the bridge, and Worth said as the day developed, she realized the need for support was great. And that support hasn’t gone unnoticed or unappreciated.

The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board gave the church and community national recognition.

“Pittsburgh, you have the tagline: ‘Pittsburgh. Mighty beautiful.’ I would really add, welcoming, heart-warming and kind because the community around the scene of the collapse was so welcoming to us,” said Jennifer Homendy.

The Red Cross and other businesses in the area have also been donating food and water for the workers who are on the scene in Frick Park.

Waverly Presbyterian Church is just living by its motto “love thy neighbor, no exceptions.”

“We just want to be that love we can be in the world,” the pastor said.

Worth said she’s been in talks with some of the crews here who tell her they may only need the help for a few more days. But she contends, as long as there is a need, the church’s doors are open.