By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — City of Greensburg Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside of a bar.READ MORE: Paramedic Uses Own Car To Rescue Victims From Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse
Detectives tell KDKA this happened just before two this morning at the Rialto Bar on West Otterman Street.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Start To A Warmer Week Ahead
They say two people were hit when bullets flew, but the injuries don’t appear life threatening.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Brave The Cold To Battle House Fire In Overbrook
People are asked to contact the City of Greensburg Police if they saw or know anything.