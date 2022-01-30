PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They say it takes a village to raise a child, and there’s one right in California, Pennsylvania.

For more than 15 years, The Village has been providing support to single parents to help them and their children prosper.

Founder Clark Harrison says they provide quality child care and preschool, so parents can further their education.

Scholarships are available for single parents enrolled in school full-time, but there are certain eligibility requirements.

For those interested in enrolling their child, the village has openings right now. They also have openings for all age groups in the fall.

