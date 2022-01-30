By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — There is an ongoing hours-long police standoff in Claysville, Pennsylvania.READ MORE: What Does Poor Rating For Collapsed Bridge In Pittsburgh Mean For Others?
State Police have been at a house in the 100 block of Clarke Road since 8 a.m. Sunday.
A male is barricaded, according to police.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse: Mayor Ed Gainey Will Sign Declaration Of Disaster Emergency
A street is being blocked off by emergency vehicles.
No further details are immediately available.MORE NEWS: 3 Arrested After Man Allegedly Makes Threat To Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details