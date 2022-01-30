COMPLETE COVERAGE10 Injured In Collapse Of Fern Hollow Bridge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — There is an ongoing hours-long police standoff in Claysville, Pennsylvania.

State Police have been at a house in the 100 block of Clarke Road since 8 a.m. Sunday.

A male is barricaded, according to police.

A street is being blocked off by emergency vehicles.

No further details are immediately available.

