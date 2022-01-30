By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The investigation into the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse has begun and it’s going to take quite some time.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Transportation Safety Board held a press conference following their first day of on-site inspections.

Jennifer Homendy, the Chair of the NTSB, provided updates, saying that it will be a long, technical investigation and that they will be on scene for days.

Their investigative team used drones to get aerial views of the collapse, as well as inspectors on the ground taking look at the legs under the deck of the bridge, looking for signs for corrosion, fatigue, and cracking.

“We’re going to look at the entire history of this bridge, from design, maintenance, construction, everything up to the day of the collapse,” Homendy said.

A local business did provide the NTSB with footage that while does not show the bridge collapse, does give information on what time the Port Authority bus turned onto the bridge, giving them a better picture of when the collapse happened, according to Dennis Collins, the NTSB’s Investigator-In-Charge.

The Port Authority bus will be a huge focus of the investigation as they are working to get camera footage from the bus to learn more about the collapse.

Homendy also used her availability to call Americans, specifically Pittsburghers, to action, saying 52.8% of Pittsburgh’s bridges are rated as fair and 14.6% of Pittsburgh’s bridges are rated as poor.

“This is a call to action because we have aging transportation infrastructure, there is something that needs to be addressed immediately,” she said.

Lastly, Homendy thanked Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey as well as the community around the bridge saying they have been both helpful and friendly.

“The community surrounding the scene of the collapse has been so welcoming to us,” she said.

They’re also asking anyone with information, video, or anything else regarding the collapse to reach out via email by sending it along to witness@ntsb.gov

A preliminary report could be available within the next 10 days but Homendy said a final report is expected in the next 12-18 months.