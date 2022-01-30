By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OVERBROOK (KDKA) — Firefighters braved the cold this morning to battle a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood.READ MORE: Paramedic Uses Own Car To Rescue Victims From Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse
This happened around 3:45 a.m. on Jacob Street.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Start To A Warmer Week Ahead
Allegheny County dispatchers tell KDKA that crews got the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: 2 People Shot Outside Of Bar In Greensburg
There’s no word on a cause of the blaze.