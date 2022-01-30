COMPLETE COVERAGE10 Injured In Collapse Of Fern Hollow Bridge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OVERBROOK (KDKA) — Firefighters braved the cold this morning to battle a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood.

This happened around 3:45 a.m. on Jacob Street.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell KDKA that crews got the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

There’s no word on a cause of the blaze.