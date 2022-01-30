By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Ed Gainey will sign a declaration of disaster emergency for the city for the next several days, his office announced Sunday.

The declaration increases the availability of federal funds, among other things, and expedites the cleanup and reconstruction process. The mayor is also calling on Pittsburgh City Council to extend the declaration.

“The Fern Hollow Bridge collapse is a painful reminder of the condition of our bridges and a call to action to address our aging infrastructure,” Gainey said in the release. “As the City of Bridges, we know how critical our infrastructure is to working families. They are the connectors to jobs, to schools, to childcare, and more. As Mayor, I want the people of Pittsburgh to know that I will be working tirelessly to secure additional funding for our infrastructure needs. With the support of our county, state, and federal partners, we will build back better.”

Frick Park is closed temporarily after the bridge collapsed on Friday morning. Ten people were injured. Four of the victims were taken to local hospitals.

Traffic restrictions and detours in the area are currently in place. They are as follows:

Avoid the area of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse and the intersection of Forbes and South Braddock avenues.

Local drivers and residents should follow South Dallas to Penn avenues to South Braddock Avenue.

All regional traffic should use the Parkway East instead of Penn Avenue.

Click here to read the full release from the mayor’s office.