By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two more Steelers have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Najee Harris were named to the Pro Bowl on Sunday, the team announced. They replace Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, who will be playing in the Super Bowl.

.@ohthatsNajee22 & @Juiceup__3 have each been named to the 2022 #ProBowl.
The duo replaces Cincinnati’s WR Ja’Marr Chase & RB Joe Mixon. pic.twitter.com/z0UsTjLDYP
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 31, 2022
Johnson and Harris join teammates T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward as Pro Bowlers this year.
The game is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.