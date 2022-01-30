COMPLETE COVERAGE10 Injured In Collapse Of Fern Hollow Bridge
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The game is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.
Filed Under:Diontae Johnson, Football, Najee Harris, NFL, NFL Pro Bowl, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two more Steelers have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

READ MORE: Willow, The Biden Family Cat, Is From Western Pennsylvania

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Najee Harris were named to the Pro Bowl on Sunday, the team announced. They replace Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, who will be playing in the Super Bowl.

READ MORE: Church Becomes Safe Haven For First Responders And Workers After Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

Johnson and Harris join teammates T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward as Pro Bowlers this year.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Warmup On The Way After Bitter Blast

The game is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.