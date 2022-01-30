By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Biden family's newest White House member has ties to the Pittsburgh area.
Dr. Jill Biden adopted a 2-year-old cat, Willow, from a man in Lawrence County. Willow previously lived on Rick Telesz's farm in Volant and made quite the impression on Dr. Biden when she came to his farm for an event in 2020.
Telesz said he later got a phone call asking if the First Lady could adopt the cat.
"The thing that humbles me the most is that it represents the community, right here in Volant, put Volant on the map," he said. "To me, that is pretty special."
Willow is the first cat to live in the White House since the George W. Bush administration.