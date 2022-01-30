COMPLETE COVERAGE10 Injured In Collapse Of Fern Hollow Bridge
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Willow is the first cat to live in the White House since the George W. Bush administration.
Filed Under:Cat, Cat Adoption, Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Lawrence County, Local TV, President Joe Biden, Volant

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Biden family’s newest White House member has ties to the Pittsburgh area.

READ MORE: Church Becomes Safe Haven For First Responders And Workers After Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

Dr. Jill Biden adopted a 2-year-old cat, Willow, from a man in Lawrence County. Willow previously lived on Rick Telesz’s farm in Volant and made quite the impression on Dr. Biden when she came to his farm for an event in 2020.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Warmup On The Way After Bitter Blast

Telesz said he later got a phone call asking if the First Lady could adopt the cat.

“The thing that humbles me the most is that it represents the community, right here in Volant, put Volant on the map,” he said. “To me, that is pretty special.”

MORE NEWS: What Does Poor Rating For Collapsed Bridge In Pittsburgh Mean For Others?

Willow is the first cat to live in the White House since the George W. Bush administration.