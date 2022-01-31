By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 cars in the United States because of possible airbag issues.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Warm Up To Start The Week
The recall includes a number of Forte, Sedona, and Soul models.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse: Crews Expected To Begin Lifting Bus Out Of Frick Park Ravine
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says airbag computer covers could possibly damage the electrical circuit.
That could cause airbags not to activate in a crash.MORE NEWS: Prioritizing Self Care, Developing Routines To Improve Quality Of Life
For more information on affected models, click here.