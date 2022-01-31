COMPLETE COVERAGE10 Injured In Collapse Of Fern Hollow Bridge
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 cars in the United States because of possible airbag issues.

The recall includes a number of Forte, Sedona, and Soul models.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says airbag computer covers could possibly damage the electrical circuit.

That could cause airbags not to activate in a crash.

For more information on affected models, click here.