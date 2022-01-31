COMPLETE COVERAGE10 Injured In Collapse Of Fern Hollow Bridge
Workers at all five store locations, which has about 52 baristas, are voting to join a union. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local baristas gathered on Sunday with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey to rally support for their unionization drive.

Workers at all five Coffee Tree Roasters locations, which has about 52 baristas, are voting to join a union.

Since announcing their intent to unionize in December, the workers have accused management of multiple attempts at union busting.

One barista at the rally says her biggest grievance is a lack of communication from management.

“We constantly ask for things. They don’t tell us what’s happening, they just tell us what to do,” Madisyn Emley said.

Workers also say they want better wages, higher staffing levels, and a voice on COVID-19 measures.

 