PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The happiest state in the United State is not Pennsylvania.
What’s worse … it’s not even close.
In fact, Pennsylvania is much closer to the bottom of the rankings just out from the sleep experts at AmeriSleep.com.
The commonwealth checked in at No. 6 on the least happy list. West Virginia fared even worse at No. 2. Only Kentucky is unhappier.
The survey factored in things like health, income, environment and work-life balance.
North Dakota ranked happiest, followed by Vermont.
