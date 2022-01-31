PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As soon as today, crews are expected to make their first attempts at extracting the Port Authority bus from the Frick Park ravine where the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed.

As for the massive investigation that is underway, disaster declarations have been inked, allowing the proper assets to be used to conduct the search for answers.

The disaster declaration will last for the next several days and will allow for federal money to be directed to helping expedite the cleanup and reconstruction process.’

Mayor Ed Gainey is calling on City Council to extend the declaration.

According to the city, officials say they will work with the NTSB and support its investigation.

The city is hopeful the NTSB’s report can help improve the safety of infrastructure in the area.

NTSB investigators working Sunday under the collapsed Forbes Avenue bridge in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/B7hsHEIdJW — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 30, 2022

The NTSB says it’s working to get video from the nine cameras onboard the Port Authority bus before it is pulled out of the ravine.

Crane operators are expected to get the bus out of the ravine in the coming days. The bus may need to be moved out in two parts.

Mayor Gainey says he wants to get more funding to help with infrastructure needs to avoid an incident like this from ever happening again.

“We don’t wanna see this happen again, so we’ll do what’s necessary,” Gainey said.

The full NTSB investigation is expected to take months.

To aid in information gathering, the NTSB is asking all witnesses to submit any pictures and videos from several days prior to the collapse to witness@ntsb.gov.