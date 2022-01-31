COMPLETE COVERAGESome Frick Park trails re-open, others stay closed
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Biddle Trail, Clayton Loop, Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse, Frick Park Bridge Collapse, Homewood Trail, Lee Schmidt, Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse, Tranquil Trail, Undercliff Trail

By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City officials on Monday announced the creation of a new observation site for the public to view the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Is The Sixth-Least Happy State, According To Survey

The bridge collapsed Friday morning just before the busy rush-hour began near Frick Park in the city’s east end.

(Story continues below links)

RELATED STORIES:

Acting Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said an approximately 100-yard perimeter has been marked off around the collapse.

“That (area) can be very unstable, especially as the weather changes and the ground becomes muddy,” Schmidt said, hinting at this week’s warmup that could melt snow and destabilize the ground near where the bridge collapsed.

Several vehicles, including a Port Authority bus, are still at the site; crews are expected to offload approximately 125 gallons of fuel before the bus is lifted out of the area.

“Until that happens, we can’t move any of those vehicles,” Schmidt said.

(Story continues below the tweet)

READ MORE: Tenants Forced Out By Fire Inside Roosevelt Arms Building In Downtown Pittsburgh

WATCH: Chris Hoffman reports

(Story continues below the video)

Tranquil Trail and Undercliff Trail will remain closed until further notice, but Schmidt said Clayton Loop, Homewood Trail and Biddle Trail will be open.

The viewing area will be open from dawn until dusk on the Squirrel Hill side of the park.

See a map below from CitiParks that shows the restricted area in Frick Park.

WATCH: Acting Public Safety Director introduces observation area

(Story continues below the video)

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse: Crews Expected To Begin Lifting Bus Out Of Frick Park Ravine

 