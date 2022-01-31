By John P. Wise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City officials on Monday announced the creation of a new observation site for the public to view the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge.

The bridge collapsed Friday morning just before the busy rush-hour began near Frick Park in the city’s east end.

(Story continues below links)

RELATED STORIES:

Acting Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said an approximately 100-yard perimeter has been marked off around the collapse.

“That (area) can be very unstable, especially as the weather changes and the ground becomes muddy,” Schmidt said, hinting at this week’s warmup that could melt snow and destabilize the ground near where the bridge collapsed.

Several vehicles, including a Port Authority bus, are still at the site; crews are expected to offload approximately 125 gallons of fuel before the bus is lifted out of the area.

“Until that happens, we can’t move any of those vehicles,” Schmidt said.

(Story continues below the tweet)

Views of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse from the Squirrel Hill side. Public safety is about to have an update. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2g4sngtTMp — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 31, 2022

WATCH: Chris Hoffman reports

(Story continues below the video)

Tranquil Trail and Undercliff Trail will remain closed until further notice, but Schmidt said Clayton Loop, Homewood Trail and Biddle Trail will be open.

The viewing area will be open from dawn until dusk on the Squirrel Hill side of the park.

See a map below from CitiParks that shows the restricted area in Frick Park.

WATCH: Acting Public Safety Director introduces observation area

(Story continues below the video)