By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority has announced several changes and detours on some of its routes following Friday's collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.
These changes will remain in effect “for the foreseeable future,” according to PortAuthority.org.
Below are the changes affecting the 61A (North Braddock) bus:
INBOUND ROUTING
From Kelly at Trenton
right onto Trenton
left onto Penn
left onto S. Dallas
right onto Forbes
to regular route
ESTABLISHED BUS STOPS
Kelly at Trenton (Nearside)
S. Dallas at FOrbes
DISCONTINUED STOPS
Kelly at Trenton (Farside) (19007)
Kelly at Peebles (7088)
Peebles at Forbes Ave Ext (7089)
Forbes at Braddock (7091)
Forbes at Braddock (Farside) (7233)
Forbes at S. Dallas (7093)
OUTBOUND ROUTING
From Forbes Avenue at South Dallas
left onto S. Dallas
right onto Penn
right onto Peebles
left onto Kelly
to regular route
ESTABLISHED BUS STOPS
S. Dallas at Forbes (Farside)
Peebles at Kelly (Opposite side)
DISCONTINUED BUS STOPS
Forbes at S. Dallas (7130)
Forbes at Briarcliff (713)
Forbes at Braddock (7234)
Forbes Ave Ext at Peebles (7134)
Forbes Ave Ext at East End (7133)
Peebles opp Forbes Ave Ext (7135)
Peebles at Kelly (7136)
And below are the changes affecting the 61B (Braddock-Swissvale) bus:
INBOUND ROUTING
From Braddock Ave at Forbes Ave Extension
continue onto Braddock
left onto Penn
left onto S. Dallas
right onto Forbes
to regular route
ESTABLISHED BUS STOPS
Braddock at Forbes Avenue Extension
S. Dallas at Forbes
DISCONTINUED BUS STOPS
Forbes at Braddock (Farside) (7233)
Forbes at S. Dallas (7093)
OUTBOUND ROUTING
From Forbes Ave at S. Dallas Ave
left onto S. Dallas
right onto Penn
right onto Braddock
to Braddock at Forbes
to regular route
ESTABLISHED BUS STOPS
S. Dallas at Forbes (Farside)
Braddock at Forbes (Waverly Church)
DISCONTINUED BUS STOPS
Forbes at S. Dallas (7130)
Forbes at Briarcliff (7132)
Forbes at Braddock (7234)
For more information on the bus route changes, click here.