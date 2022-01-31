By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority has announced several changes and detours on some of its routes following Friday’s collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

These changes will remain in effect “for the foreseeable future,” according to PortAuthority.org.

Below are the changes affecting the 61A (North Braddock) bus:

INBOUND ROUTING

From Kelly at Trenton

right onto Trenton

left onto Penn

left onto S. Dallas

right onto Forbes

to regular route

ESTABLISHED BUS STOPS

Kelly at Trenton (Nearside)

S. Dallas at FOrbes

DISCONTINUED STOPS

Kelly at Trenton (Farside) (19007)

Kelly at Peebles (7088)

Peebles at Forbes Ave Ext (7089)

Forbes at Braddock (7091)

Forbes at Braddock (Farside) (7233)

Forbes at S. Dallas (7093)

OUTBOUND ROUTING

From Forbes Avenue at South Dallas

left onto S. Dallas

right onto Penn

right onto Peebles

left onto Kelly

to regular route

ESTABLISHED BUS STOPS

S. Dallas at Forbes (Farside)

Peebles at Kelly (Opposite side)

DISCONTINUED BUS STOPS

Forbes at S. Dallas (7130)

Forbes at Briarcliff (713)

Forbes at Braddock (7234)

Forbes Ave Ext at Peebles (7134)

Forbes Ave Ext at East End (7133)

Peebles opp Forbes Ave Ext (7135)

Peebles at Kelly (7136)

And below are the changes affecting the 61B (Braddock-Swissvale) bus:

INBOUND ROUTING

From Braddock Ave at Forbes Ave Extension

continue onto Braddock

left onto Penn

left onto S. Dallas

right onto Forbes

to regular route

ESTABLISHED BUS STOPS

Braddock at Forbes Avenue Extension

S. Dallas at Forbes

DISCONTINUED BUS STOPS

Forbes at Braddock (Farside) (7233)

Forbes at S. Dallas (7093)

OUTBOUND ROUTING

From Forbes Ave at S. Dallas Ave

left onto S. Dallas

right onto Penn

right onto Braddock

to Braddock at Forbes

to regular route

ESTABLISHED BUS STOPS

S. Dallas at Forbes (Farside)

Braddock at Forbes (Waverly Church)

DISCONTINUED BUS STOPS

Forbes at S. Dallas (7130)

Forbes at Briarcliff (7132)

Forbes at Braddock (7234)

For more information on the bus route changes, click here.