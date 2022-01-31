BRIDGE COLLAPSECrews lift 21-ton Port Authority bus out of Frick Park
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster made a generous donation when he stopped by Animal Friends for a surprise visit Monday.

Smith-Schuster took a tour of the shelter and met some of its residents, the shelter said on Facebook.

Before he left, Animal Friends said he made a generous donation from his foundation that will allow the shelter to continue its life-saving work.

“Thanks for stopping by, Juju! You’re welcome back any time,” Animal Friends wrote.

The wide receiver established the JuJu Foundation in 2019.